Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

