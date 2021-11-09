Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

LL stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.40. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth $1,765,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 41.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 24.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 85.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

