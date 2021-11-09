Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.83 million, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 2.03. Mistras Group has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,092.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 159,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 368,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

