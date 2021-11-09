Zacks Investment Research Lowers R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.89.

RCM stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $6,859,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 384,606 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 796,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,083 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

