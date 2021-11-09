FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Issued By B. Riley

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Joint in a research report issued on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Joint’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $94.95 on Monday. The Joint has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The Joint had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Joint by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Joint by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Joint by 472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

