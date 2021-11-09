Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 41.27% and a negative net margin of 115.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

