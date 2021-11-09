Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $334.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

