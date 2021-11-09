Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$81.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$81.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.21.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$71.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a current ratio of 1,108.38. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$54.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.94%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.