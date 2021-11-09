Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FTNT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.09.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $351.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.82. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 49.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after purchasing an additional 172,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,386 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

