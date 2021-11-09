FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $178.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $204.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Lear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

