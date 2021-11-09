FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Issued By B. Riley

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Marcus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.49). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get The Marcus alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE MCS opened at $20.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $656.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.81.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.43. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in The Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in The Marcus during the second quarter worth $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in The Marcus by 99,028.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the third quarter worth $177,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.