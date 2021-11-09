Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRO. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

MRO opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 712,820.2% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 634,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 66.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,589,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.28%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

