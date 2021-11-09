Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nutrien Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.19. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

NTR opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.56. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.