FY2021 EPS Estimates for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.73 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 25.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,577 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 14.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,853,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

