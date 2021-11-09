First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $54.64. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 9,769 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Featured Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.