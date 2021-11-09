First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $54.64. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 9,769 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 55,108 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $2,832,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

