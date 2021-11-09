Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) vs. Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Head to Head Comparison

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Toray Industries and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A Brigham Minerals 0.29% 6.07% 5.29%

Toray Industries has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Toray Industries and Brigham Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toray Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00 Brigham Minerals 0 1 5 1 3.00

Brigham Minerals has a consensus target price of $22.17, indicating a potential downside of 8.97%. Given Brigham Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toray Industries and Brigham Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toray Industries $17.77 billion 0.62 $431.98 million $0.54 24.87 Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 15.08 -$57.99 million ($0.11) -221.34

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals. Brigham Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toray Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Toray Industries pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brigham Minerals pays out -1,272.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brigham Minerals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brigham Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Toray Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Toray Industries on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc. is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others. The Fibers and Textiles segment involves the production and sale of nylon, polyester, acrylic fiber and textile products, and synthetic suede. The Functional Chemicals segment handles the production and sale of nylon and ABS resins, polyester and polypropylene films, and raw materials for synthetic fibers and fine chemicals. The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment provides the production and sale of carbon fibers and advanced composite materials. The Environment & Engineering segment involves construction and plant engineering services, including the manufacturing of industrial equipment, machinery, and environmental equipment. The Life Science segment deals with the production and sale of pharmaceutical and medical products. The Others segment includes analysis, survey, research and in

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

