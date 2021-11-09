Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.09

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.09 and traded as high as $31.00. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 8,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

