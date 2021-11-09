Royal Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Trading Down 1%

Royal Vopak NV (OTC:VOPKF)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.26 and last traded at $39.26. 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Royal Vopak in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.