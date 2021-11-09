Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.85 and last traded at $38.85. Approximately 272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76.

Get Muncy Bank Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Muncy Bank Financial’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides personal banking, business banking, credit lines, real estate and financial services. It operates through the Community Banking segment. The company was founded on November 1, 1893 and is headquartered in Muncy, PA.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.