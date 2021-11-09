Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 116,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,291,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm has a market cap of $30.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.