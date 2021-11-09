Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.10 billion and the highest is $12.88 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $47.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $48.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after buying an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,406,000 after buying an additional 142,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after buying an additional 364,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after buying an additional 113,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSN opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $83.76. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

