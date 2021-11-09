Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of EGLE opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

