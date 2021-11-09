Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Cielo stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cielo has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

