Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Cielo stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cielo has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.
Cielo Company Profile
