Evercore ISI Reaffirms Buy Rating for Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

TALS opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.30. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,146,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,047,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,536,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,032,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

