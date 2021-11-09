Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on the stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 3,093.50 ($40.42) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,031.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,155.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of £13.93 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

