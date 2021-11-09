Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

Precigen stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. Precigen has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $367,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,035,461 shares of company stock valued at $5,980,245 in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 330,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Precigen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Precigen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

