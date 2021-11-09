monday.com (MNDY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect monday.com to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect monday.com to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $383.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.88. monday.com has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $425.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in monday.com stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,525,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.69% of monday.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.36.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

