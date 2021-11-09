MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of MNSB opened at $25.61 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $193.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.51.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. Research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patsy I. Rust purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

