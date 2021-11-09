Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on LSCC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of LSCC opened at $83.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $747,758.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,782,569.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,676 shares of company stock worth $22,394,921. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,599,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

