Olaplex Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:OLPX) Quiet Period To Expire on November 9th

Olaplex’s (NASDAQ:OLPX) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 9th. Olaplex had issued 73,700,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,547,700,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Olaplex’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

