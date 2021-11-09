Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 4145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 194,380 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 78,334 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 172.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,934,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

