Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Up 11.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price rose 11.5% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.83. Approximately 71,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,931,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

