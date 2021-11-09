Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 43,598 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,755% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,131 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAT. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 1,349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBAT opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $282.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 3.12.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 67.87%. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

