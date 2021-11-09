Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 9,541 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,960% compared to the average volume of 235 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 10.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 78,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in ZIX by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market cap of $484.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. ZIX has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

