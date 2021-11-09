Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

VRSK opened at $214.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.96 and a 200-day moving average of $190.42. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $217.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $925,000. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.8% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,606,000 after purchasing an additional 76,128 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,319 shares of company stock worth $29,033,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.