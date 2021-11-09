William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.13. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

USPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $105.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.71. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.