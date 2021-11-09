Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.42 Per Share

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report released on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the technology company will earn $5.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.31. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of WTS opened at $207.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $209.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.92.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,421,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,283,000 after buying an additional 37,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,033,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 623,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,517,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.