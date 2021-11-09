Brokers Issue Forecasts for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report released on Friday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.90. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $55.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $46.98 and a one year high of $69.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 49,064 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,486,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,410,000 after purchasing an additional 299,978 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 64,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 46,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,901,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

