Jeffrey Hewitt Acquires 53 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, with a total value of £493.96 ($645.36).

Shares of FCIT opened at GBX 929 ($12.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a one year high of GBX 936.68 ($12.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 881.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 862.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

