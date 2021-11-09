Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,783 ($23.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,727.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,699.86. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

