Insider Buying: LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Purchases 34 Shares of Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) insider Adam Castleton bought 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £152.66 ($199.45).

Adam Castleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, Adam Castleton bought 31 shares of LSL Property Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 472 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £146.32 ($191.17).

Shares of LON LSL opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £452.18 million and a PE ratio of 12.01. LSL Property Services plc has a 12-month low of GBX 201 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 449.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 433.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

