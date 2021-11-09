Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,466.67 ($32.23).

Shares of LON AML opened at GBX 1,733.50 ($22.65) on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 1,081 ($14.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,829.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,908.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.21.

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

