Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

LON:FOUR opened at GBX 2,905 ($37.95) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,986.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,770.99. The company has a market cap of £815.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,130 ($27.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,265 ($42.66).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.83 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

