Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.

AV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. restated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, restated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviva currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 403.30 ($5.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £15.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 401.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 404.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In related news, insider Jim McConville acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24). Insiders have acquired 106,535 shares of company stock valued at $45,119,727 in the last quarter.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.