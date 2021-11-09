Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ProPetro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ProPetro by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 402,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 299,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,184 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.