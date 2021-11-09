Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Palomar in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $94.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. Palomar has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 231.42 and a beta of -0.09.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $605,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $31,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,300 shares of company stock worth $4,702,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palomar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.