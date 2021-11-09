Analysts Offer Predictions for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.76) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.31). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.