Analysts Set Expectations for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

SITE stock opened at $243.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.76. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $123.49 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,087 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,077,000 after purchasing an additional 241,757 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $23,113,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 746.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

