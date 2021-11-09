SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPX in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE SPXC opened at $66.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. SPX has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.08.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

