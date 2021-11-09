Head-To-Head Review: Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

This table compares Maxar Technologies and Airspan Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies $1.72 billion 1.31 $303.00 million ($1.16) -26.73 Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks.

Volatility and Risk

Maxar Technologies has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maxar Technologies and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies -3.67% -6.40% -1.73% Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Maxar Technologies and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62 Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $45.54, indicating a potential upside of 46.85%. Given Maxar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Summary

Maxar Technologies beats Airspan Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform. This segment also offers geospatial information, application, and analytic services. It serves U.S. and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence agencies, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space based infrastructure, robotics, sub-systems, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; platforms for space exploration and hosting instruments for earth science; space subsystems for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.